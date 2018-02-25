

CTV Barrie





Ontario Provincial Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying three males suspected of vandalizing a business on Front Street in Orillia.

OPP say just before 2:30 a.m. on February 18, three males spray-painted the word “wind” and the number “705” on the building’s exterior. Surveillance cameras in the area captured the suspects on video.

Anyone with information about the males or the incident is asked to contact Orillia OPP.

The investigation is part of the detachment’s on-going commitment to combatting graffiti in the city.