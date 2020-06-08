BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police in Orillia are investigating reports of a suspicious man on Monday morning in the area of West Ridge.

According to police, someone reported a shady-looking man walking in the area around 6:30 this morning.

Police say the investigation unveiled that a fight had happened in the area that sent an Orillia man to the hospital.

The OPP Crime Unit is looking into the incident and says there is no threat to public safety, though no one is in custody.

In a release about the suspicious man, police say, "it is important to keep personal safety in mind."