

CTV Barrie





The Orillia OPP is searching for a knife-wielding man who allegedly robbed a Westmount Drive business.

Police say the suspect can be seen on surveillance video entering the Orillia business shortly before 3 a.m. on Saturday. The suspect allegedly demanded cash armed with a large knife.

Police say he ran with the money on foot and was seen heading westbound on Mississaga Street.

The suspect is described as being a Caucasian man, approximately 5-feet 9-inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black balaclava, a black and gray jacket, black pants and black gloves, and had a white and green-coloured lunch bag with a specific design on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Orillia OPP or Crime Stoppers.