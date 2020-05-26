BARRIE -- A Severn Township man is facing charges after allegedly driving away from police who were sent to check on his well-being.

According to Orillia OPP, officers got a call to check on the man from a concerned person on Saturday afternoon.

They say the 44-year-old man took off in the vehicle when officers arrived.

Police say that rather than chase the vehicle, they deployed the OPP helicopter to locate it.

Officers used a spike belt and a 'rolling block' manoeuvre to stop the driver safely on Highway 400.

No one was injured in the incident.

The driver is charged with impaired driving offences, plus dangerous driving and fleeing police.

He is scheduled to appear in court in August.