Orillia OPP deploy spike belt to stop alleged drunk driver
Published Wednesday, July 1, 2020 11:37AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, July 1, 2020 11:44AM EDT
OPP File photo
BARRIE -- Orillia OPP were forced to deploy a spike belt on an alleged drunk driver Sunday night.
Shortly after 2:00 a.m., Orillia OPP spotted a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed in the downtown area.
Officers attempted to stop the driver, but were unsuccessful.
Information about the vehicle was shared with other officers in the area.
A few minutes later the vehicle was located and officers were successful in deploying a spike belt to stop the driver.
A 37-year-old male from Oakville was arrested.
The accused is set to appear in court on August 04, 2020.