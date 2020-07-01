BARRIE -- Orillia OPP were forced to deploy a spike belt on an alleged drunk driver Sunday night.

Shortly after 2:00 a.m., Orillia OPP spotted a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed in the downtown area.

Officers attempted to stop the driver, but were unsuccessful.

Information about the vehicle was shared with other officers in the area.

A few minutes later the vehicle was located and officers were successful in deploying a spike belt to stop the driver.

A 37-year-old male from Oakville was arrested.

The accused is set to appear in court on August 04, 2020.