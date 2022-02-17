Orillia OPP deploy spike belt to catch suspect accused of multiple break and enters

Provincial police have arrested a man accused of multiple break and enters in Orillia and Ramara.

Orillia OPP said they received a call from someone who saw a 'suspicious vehicle' at a construction site on West Street North at 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said they located the vehicle and tried to pull over the driver, but the vehicle sped off. OPP said they later located the vehicle unoccupied on Rama Road.

While police were investigating, they said they received a call from someone who spotted a suspect trying to steal a snow machine off their property.

According to OPP, officers arrived, and the suspect attempted to escape, causing police to deploy a spike belt. Police said they arrested the man sometime later after he tried to run away on foot.

A 33-year-old Orillia man is accused of numerous charges.