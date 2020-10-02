Advertisement
Orillia OPP charge woman found asleep at the wheel
BARRIE, ONT. -- A woman who police say was asleep behind the wheel of a running vehicle in Orillia early Friday morning faces impaired charges.
Officers say the vehicle was on the side of Colborne Street around 5:30 a.m. when police arrived.
They say officers made several attempts to wake the woman before she finally responded.
Police arrested the 24-year-old Fergus woman who was later released with a November court date.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.