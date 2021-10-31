Orillia OPP charge one man with multiple drugs and weapons offences

BARRIE, ONT. -

One man is facing multiple drugs and weapons-related charges following a stolen vehicle investigation in Orillia.

Orillia OPP say they stopped a suspected stolen vehicle on Millard Street in Orillia on Oct. 29. Officers say a quick search led to the discovery of drugs, an imitation firearm, weapons, cash and other trafficking indicators.

A 38-year-old man from Burford is facing nine different drugs and weapons charges as a result.

Police say the man was held for a bail hearing and remanded into custody.