Orillia OPP bust three impaired drivers within 24-hours

Three allegedly impaired drivers were nabbed within 24-hours.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday morning, Orillia Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrived at Highway 11 North in Oro-Medonte to find a car had collided with the guardrail.

Police determined the 26-year-old Orillia man was intoxicated, and he faces impaired driving charges.

On Sunday afternoon, shortly before 4 p.m., police received a report of a car travelling across lanes in Oro-Medonte.

When officers arrived, a civilian had taken the vehicle's driver's keys. A 60-year-old Oro-Medonte woman was charged with impaired driving offences.

Just a few hours later, at 8 p.m., police once again received a report of possible impaired driving situation. When they arrived at County Road 169 in Ramara Township, police found the reported vehicle in a ditch.

A 56-year-old Orillia man was charged with impaired driving offences.