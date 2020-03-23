BARRIE -- Provincial police in Orillia have arrested three suspects for offences related to counterfeit currency.

On March 21st and 22nd, both Orillia OPP and Rama Police received calls about the use of counterfeit American money in Orillia and Rama First Nation. A business on Atherley Road in Orillia also called the OPP to report that a suspect, related to the currency incidents, was in the area. A vehicle description was provided, and police later stopped the vehicle. The three suspects inside the vehicle ran from police. After a short foot pursuit, police officers arrested the suspects.

The three suspects are facing several charges, including possession of counterfeit money and flight from a police officer.

They are all set to appear in court in Orillia on June 2, 2020.