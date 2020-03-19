BARRIE -- Orillia becomes the county's third municipality to open a COVID-19 assessment centre.

The centre opened at 11 a.m. on Thursday on Volunteer Drive next to Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital.

Anyone who believes they have symptoms of the virus or has come into close contact with a confirmed case can check the self-assessment tool online before heading to the centre.

Everyone who arrives at the centre will be screened, which can lead to lengthy wait times. A nurse will assess patients while they remain in their vehicles.

The medical staff at the assessment centre will not be administering swab tests. Only those who meet the criteria will be asked to go into the Kiwanis building to be swabbed and then sent home to self-isolate while waiting for the results.

Earlier this week, assessment centres opened in both Barrie and Collingwood.