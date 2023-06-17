Orillia officer assaulted during arrest, two suspects charged

Police in Orillia have charged two people after an officer was assaulted during an arrest.

Officers were called to a business on Colborne Street just after 6 p.m. Friday after reports of two suspicious men.

Police say the suspects were identified as being on outstanding warrants and attempted to arrest them both, but each became combative and attempted to flee.

Orillia OPP says an officer suffered minor injuries during the altercation, but both suspects were eventually arrested.

A 28-year-old Orillia man is charged with resisting a peace officer, assault with intent to resist arrest and escaping lawful custody. He also faces charges in relation to his breach of probation.

A 33-year-old Barrie man is also charged with resisting a peace officer.