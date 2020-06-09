BARRIE, ONT. -- While many municipalities have cancelled day camps this summer, the city of Orillia is offering an alternative day camp called 'Camp Orillia.'

The camp is targeting parents returning to work who need help with child care. It is available for children between the ages of six and 12.

"City staff have put in place an extensive plan to ensure all kids attending camp are safe and well looked after," said Mayor Steve Clarke. "As a City, we recognize the enormous challenge parents are facing as they juggle returning to work with child care needs."

The camps will be offered at various locations throughout the city and will have about 530 spaces available for the entire summer.

It will be offered on a week-by-week basis, with about 60 children per week.

Camp Orillia will open for registration on Wednesday at 9 a.m. for Orillia residents, and non-residents can register starting on June 29.