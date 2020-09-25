BARRIE, ONT. -- An Orillia mother-daughter duo took home $250,000 with their lottery scratch ticket they bought at the Circle K on Atherley Road.

"At first, I thought we only won $50. Then my daughter scanned the ticket using the OLG app and saw the real amount we had won," said Amanda Currie on winning with Instant Bingo Multiplier.

Currie and her daughter, Tara Walker, said they plan to buy new vehicles with their winnings and help their family.

The Instant Bingo scratch ticket costs $10 with a top prize of $250,000. The odds of winning any prize are one in 3.49.