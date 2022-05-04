Orillia mayor won't seek re-election

Orillia's Mayor Steve Clarke said he would not be seeking re-election in the upcoming municipal election.

Clarke told CTV News that he had made the difficult decision earlier this year with his family and that he is grateful to have served in the city's top political post for two terms.

"I think the thing that I'm most proud of in the last eight years is the teamwork and progressive action we've taken as a council and with the staff," Clark said.

He thanked council and staff for their unwavering support throughout his career as mayor.

"Council makes a decision, and the staff, of course, are the wonderful people who get to facilitate it and make those projects come to life."

Clarke said his greatest achievements are legacy projects the city will enjoy for years.

"That's probably what I've been most proud of – the waterfront centre, the recreation centre and of course also the way our community was able to get through COVID-19."

Clarke will step down in the fall after the municipal election, which is set to take place on Oct. 24.