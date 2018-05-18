

CTV Barrie





An Orillia man is fighting for his life after a hit-and-run in a Mississauga mall parking lot.

Peel Regional Police say John Stobbs-Hogarth was involved in altercation with two other men on Wednesday afternoon.

Eventually the trio parted ways, but allegedly “revisited their previous altercation” after Stobbs-Hogarth was spotted by the pair in the parking lot of Dixie Outlet Mall.

At some point during the altercation, police say one of the two men deliberately struck Stobbs-Hogarth with a vehicle.

The 20 year old was taken to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

On Thursday, two men turned themselves over to investigators. A 19 year old and a 20 year old have since been charged with attempted murder.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

With files from CP24.