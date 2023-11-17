BARRIE
Barrie

    • Orillia man seriously injured in stabbing at Barrie Road residence

    Yellow police tape surrounds an area for an investigation. (CTV News/Rob Cooper) Yellow police tape surrounds an area for an investigation. (CTV News/Rob Cooper)

    Provincial police are looking for the person(s) responsible for a stabbing at a residence in Orillia early Friday morning.

    Police say the victim was assaulted by the suspect(s) while outside a Barrie Road residence around 3:30 a.m., and the alleged attack continued inside.

    OPP officers and paramedics responded to the scene.

    The individual was taken to Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

    There is no word on any arrests.

    Police say the incident is considered isolated, adding there is no threat to public safety.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley killed southeast of Montreal

    Quebec organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley was gunned down Friday southwest of Montreal, multiple sources have confirmed to CTV News. Woolley -- who had connections to the Hells Angels, Montreal Mafia and several street gangs -- was shot in broad daylight in front of multiple witnesses.

    Moldovan dog bites man - but this time, a president

    Moldovan President Maia Sandu's dog overturned protocol on Thursday by biting visiting Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen on the hand, although Austria's leader was forgiving and later gave the excitable pup a toy.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News