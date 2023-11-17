Orillia man seriously injured in stabbing at Barrie Road residence

Provincial police are looking for the person(s) responsible for a stabbing at a residence in Orillia early Friday morning.

Police say the victim was assaulted by the suspect(s) while outside a Barrie Road residence around 3:30 a.m., and the alleged attack continued inside.

OPP officers and paramedics responded to the scene.

The individual was taken to Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

There is no word on any arrests.

Police say the incident is considered isolated, adding there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing.