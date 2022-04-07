Orillia man may have suffered medical condition prior to 2018 crash: Expert

An endocrinologist specializing in diabetes testified an Orillia man charged in a 2018 crash may have suffered a medical condition known as neuroglycopenia in the moments leading up to the collision that left a mother with serious, life-altering injuries.

The accused, 41-year-old Michael Grelowski, was charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm relating to the April 11, 2018, collision along Highway 11 north of Orillia.

The week-long trial, which got underway Tuesday, heard testimony from the expert from Toronto for about two hours.

Dr. Blumer told the court that based on his review of Grelowski’s records, the 41-year-old father likely suffered a medical condition brought on by very low blood glucose levels called neuroglycopenia, which affected Grelowski’s mental ability to process his condition or understand how it was affecting his driving.

Often, he said, patients suffering such an event cannot interfere with their condition and require assistance in its treatment.

Witnesses described Grelowski as being confused and slurring his words that night.

The court heard witnesses testify Grelowski was driving erratically in the wrong direction in the northbound lanes before crashing his SUV into a minivan driven by the woman who suffered severe injuries. The woman had her family in the car. No one else was seriously injured in the van. She was airlifted to a hospital in Toronto.

Dr. Blumer testified, based on medical information provided to him, by defence lawyer Erec Rolfe, from the hospital, it is likely Grelowski may have suffered severe hypoglycemia in the moments leading up to the collision, which could explain his erratic behaviour and driving.

The doctor explained the common effects, such as impairment, which may result when blood glucose levels drop significantly in a relatively short period of time. Common symptoms include slurred speech, sweating, and fatigue.

Hospital records showed Grelowski did not have drugs or alcohol in his system.

Grelowski, the court heard, had a blood glucose reading of 4.6 based on records from physicians who treated him in hospital.

Dr. Blumer believed Grelwoski’s blood glucose was likely profoundly lower at the time of the crash when considering the amount of hormones, like adrenaline, that were likely produced during and in the aftermath of the traumatic crash, which then likely raised the level to the 4.6 reading.

Grelowski’s blood glucose level was recorded, according to evidence, when his blood was taken about 90 minutes following the crash.

Grelowski also suffered serious injuries to his leg and foot in the crash.

Closing submissions begin Friday in Barrie. The minimum penalty under the Criminal Code of Canada for a first offence of dangerous driving causing bodily harm is a $1000 fine.