BARRIE,ONT. -- A 42-year-old man is in hospital after falling into the water at the Couchiching Beach Park pier in Orillia Saturday evening.

OPP officers with the Orillia OPP detachment and paramedics were called to the scene just before 6 p.m. and recovered the 42-year-old man from the water.

The man from Orillia was transported to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.

According to OPP alcohol was not a factor and the man was an inexperienced swimmer.

The investigation is ongoing.