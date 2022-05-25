Orillia man faces child pornography charges: OPP

An Orillia man is facing charges related to child pornography.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Child Sexual Exploitation Unit (CSEU) charged the 58-year-old man after a search warrant was executed at an Orillia home on June 4.

CSEU members, OPP Digital Forensics and Orillia OPP officers executed the search warrant following an investigation into information received from the National Child Exploitation Crime Center (NCECC).

OPP said it seized digital devices from the home in Orillia for further examination.

The man is charged with possession of child pornography and making child pornography available.

He was held for a video bail hearing in provincial court in Barrie.