Orillia resident, Stewart Lehmann, aims to put an end to crime in his neighbourhood.

Lehmann has spent over $15,000 of his own money on high-tech camera equipment. "We had to," he says. "We felt offering some sort of strong deterrent would be the very best way. We're hopeful to catch some people doing some unsavoury things, but even better would be to deter them."

Five cameras have been installed on private residences in the area of Cedar Island Road and Davey Drive and are now monitored 24 hours a day by Caliber Communications.

Lehmann tried to have the surveillance equipment installed on hydro poles for a better view, but Orillia Power shut down the idea.

Orillia Power's president and CEO, Grant Hipgrave, tells CTV News that the cameras couldn't be attached to the hydro poles due to safety issues. "It could create potential safety risks for the public and our workers, as potentially causing damage to Orillia Power equipment."

Lehmann decided to take action and had the cameras installed in his neighbourhood last month following the suspicious death of a 45-year-old Orillia woman.

Lehmann says he's prepared to install five more cameras in the area to help his neighbours rest easy.

The Orillia man has also put up a $10,000 reward for residents of the Silver Swan for information that leads to an arrest in that case.

Police have provided very few details about the woman's death, and they have not released any information about possible suspects.