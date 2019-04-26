

CTV Barrie





Orillia OPP arrested and charged a man with committing an indecent act at Couchiching Park in Orillia.

Police say they received calls about the man shortly before 8 on Thursday evening.

When officers arrived they spoke with witnesses and arrested a 19-year-old Orillia man.

The accused was released on a recognizance of bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 21.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122.