Orillia man charged with committing indecent act in Couchiching Park
Couchiching Park in Orillia on Fri., April 26, 2019 (CTV News/Don Wright)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, April 26, 2019 1:47PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 26, 2019 5:51PM EDT
Orillia OPP arrested and charged a man with committing an indecent act at Couchiching Park in Orillia.
Police say they received calls about the man shortly before 8 on Thursday evening.
When officers arrived they spoke with witnesses and arrested a 19-year-old Orillia man.
The accused was released on a recognizance of bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 21.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122.