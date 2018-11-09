Featured
Orillia man charged with arson
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, November 9, 2018 1:26PM EST
An 18-year-old Orillia man has been charged with arson in connection with two small fires at an Orillia business earlier this month.
Police say a small fire had to be extinguished in the foyer of the business located on Peter Street South around 2:40 a.m. on November 3.
Three days later at approximately 6:40 a.m. crews extinguished another small fire in the same foyer.
The Orillia man was charged with arson following a police investigation.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court later this month.