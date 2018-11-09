

CTV Barrie





An 18-year-old Orillia man has been charged with arson in connection with two small fires at an Orillia business earlier this month.

Police say a small fire had to be extinguished in the foyer of the business located on Peter Street South around 2:40 a.m. on November 3.

Three days later at approximately 6:40 a.m. crews extinguished another small fire in the same foyer.

The Orillia man was charged with arson following a police investigation.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court later this month.