Orillia man charged in child pornography investigation

An Orillia man is charged with possessing child pornography and voyeurism following an OPP investigation.

Provincial police say they arrested a 37-year-old man after being made aware of photos and videos on a cell phone appearing to be child pornography and videos of unsuspecting people.

"The Ontario Provincial Police will continue to aggressively identify and pursue individuals who use technology to exploit children," the OPP stated.

"Parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding internet safety," the police service added.

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

Police urge anyone with information on the investigation to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

The court issued a publication ban on this case, allowing no further information to be released.