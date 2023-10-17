Barrie

    • Orillia man charged in child pornography investigation

    (Source: Paolo Cordoni/Stock/Getty Images Plus) (Source: Paolo Cordoni/Stock/Getty Images Plus)

    An Orillia man is charged with possessing child pornography and voyeurism following an OPP investigation.

    Provincial police say they arrested a 37-year-old man after being made aware of photos and videos on a cell phone appearing to be child pornography and videos of unsuspecting people.

    "The Ontario Provincial Police will continue to aggressively identify and pursue individuals who use technology to exploit children," the OPP stated.

    "Parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding internet safety," the police service added.

    The accused was held for a bail hearing.

    Police urge anyone with information on the investigation to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

    The court issued a publication ban on this case, allowing no further information to be released.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION What should you do after receiving an inheritance? Financial expert weighs in

    If you recently received an inheritance, or expect to collect one soon, it's important that you make the most of any extra money, especially in today's rapidly changing economic landscape. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some helpful tips on what to do after receiving an inheritance.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News