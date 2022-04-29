Orillia man charged in child pornography investigation

An Orillia man faces child pornography charges in connection with a Barrie Police Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit investigation.

Police say forensics analysis established the accused was the owner of computer devices and cell phones seized during a search warrant in Orillia in October.

They say the devices had several images and videos of child pornography.

The ICE unit arrested the 24-year-old man on Wednesday. He is charged with accessing and possessing child pornography.

The accused was released from police custody "on specific conditions related to the criminal offences."

Barrie police did not identify him.

The allegations have not been tested in court.