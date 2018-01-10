Featured
Orillia man charged after bank, convenience store robberies
Wednesday, January 10, 2018
An Orillia man has been charged in connection with last week’s robberies at a bank and convenience store.
Officers raided a home on Front Street on Tuesday, where they seized evidence connected to the robberies.
The 23-year-old accused has been charged with six offences, including robbery, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting police.
The arrest comes just days after a Mac’s Convenience Store and a Scotiabank were held up by a man claiming to have a gun.
In both robberies, police say the man made off with an unknown amount of money.
The accused is set to appear in court at a future date.