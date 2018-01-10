

CTV Barrie





An Orillia man has been charged in connection with last week’s robberies at a bank and convenience store.

Officers raided a home on Front Street on Tuesday, where they seized evidence connected to the robberies.

The 23-year-old accused has been charged with six offences, including robbery, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting police.

The arrest comes just days after a Mac’s Convenience Store and a Scotiabank were held up by a man claiming to have a gun.

In both robberies, police say the man made off with an unknown amount of money.

The accused is set to appear in court at a future date.