A 56-year-old Orillia man is facing child luring charges following an online police investigation.

Several members of the OPP assisted in the arrest on Monday in Orillia.

The accused faces two counts of child luring, one count of making sexually explicit material available to a minor and indecent exposure to a child.

Parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding internet safety.