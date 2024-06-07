Orillia man arrested after individual is airlifted to trauma centre with serious injuries

One person was airlifted to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after an alleged assault in Orillia that resulted in the arrest of a local man.

Police say the incident happened between two people early Friday afternoon on Albert Street North.

Officers quickly located the suspect, who they say was driving while impaired. While attempting to stop his vehicle, a minor collision happened between the suspect's car and a police cruiser.

Police say the 43-year-old man was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, dangerous operation, resisting an officer, and impaired driving, among other offences.

The authorities said they would not release the suspect's name to protect the identity of the injured individual, who has been listed in stable condition at a Toronto trauma centre.