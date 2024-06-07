BARRIE
Barrie

    • Orillia man arrested after individual is airlifted to trauma centre with serious injuries

    A provincial police officer and a member of the OPP forensic's unit attend Albert Street North in Orillia, Ont., for an alleged assault on Fri., June 7, 2024. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge) A provincial police officer and a member of the OPP forensic's unit attend Albert Street North in Orillia, Ont., for an alleged assault on Fri., June 7, 2024. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)
    Share

    One person was airlifted to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after an alleged assault in Orillia that resulted in the arrest of a local man.

    Police say the incident happened between two people early Friday afternoon on Albert Street North.

    Officers quickly located the suspect, who they say was driving while impaired. While attempting to stop his vehicle, a minor collision happened between the suspect's car and a police cruiser.

    Police say the 43-year-old man was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, dangerous operation, resisting an officer, and impaired driving, among other offences.

    The authorities said they would not release the suspect's name to protect the identity of the injured individual, who has been listed in stable condition at a Toronto trauma centre.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News