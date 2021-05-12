BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police arrested two Orillia residents accused of two violent robberies within 24 hours.

According to police, a man and woman robbed a victim in a vehicle at a Mississaga Street residence. They say the victim was attacked and called police as the suspects fled the scene.

While officers were unable to find the pair, they say they were able to identify them.

Simcoe County paramedics treated the victim who suffered serious injuries.

Less than 24 hours later, officers were notified another victim was taken to the hospital after being attacked with an edged weapon. He suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined the suspects were the same duo from the previous assault.

The following evening, police say the suspects turned themselves in.

They charged the man with aggravated assault, violent robbery, assault causing bodily harm and three counts of failing to comply with a release order.

The woman faces aggravated assault, violent robbery, assault causing bodily harm and four counts of failing to comply with a probation order offences.

Both the accused are being held in custody for a bail hearing.

The OPP encourages anyone with information on this crime to contact them or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.