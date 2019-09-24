Featured
Orillia man accused of robbery and assault faces multiple charges
Published Tuesday, September 24, 2019 1:04PM EDT
Police arrested an Orillia man in connection with a robbery that sent one person to the hospital over the weekend.
Paramedics called officers to a residence on Albert Street around 6 a.m. on Saturday for a person allegedly assaulted with a weapon.
Police arrested a 39-year-old man following a short investigation.
The accused is charged with multiple criminal offences, including forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, and robbery.
The victim was treated in hospital and later released.
Police are continuing the investigation and ask anyone with information to come forward.