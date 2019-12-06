BARRIE -- An Orillia man accused of ramming a police cruiser twice in a stolen vehicle has a warrant out for his arrest.

York Regional Police say they recieved a call about a possible impaired driver getting into a vehicle in the parking lot of a beer store in Newmarket on Nov. 29.

An officer arrived at the scene and positioned his cruiser directly behind the suspect vehicle to block him in.

The officer says the suspect backed up and smashed into his cruiser twice before accelerating onto the sidewalk in front of the store, hitting the building wall and taking off.

The vehicle was later found abandoned and police say that's when they learned it had been stolen in Peel Region.

The suspect is facing 17 charges, including assault with a weapon, possession of methamphetamine, identity theft and flight from police.

Police have identified the 27-year-old man as Johnny Danicki and are urging him to turn himself in.

Anyone with information is encouraged to come forward or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.