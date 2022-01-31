Orillia man accused of posing as volunteer firefighter charged with sexual assault

An Orillia man accused of posing as a volunteer firefighter and sexually assaulting a woman is in police custody.

According to the Orillia OPP Crime Unit, the accused and the victim met at the scene of a car crash on New Year's Eve.

Police say he "falsely identified" as a volunteer firefighter and later attempted to start a relationship with her.

Following the allegations, police arrested the 28-year-old man and charged him with sexual assault.

He is being held in custody to wait for a bail hearing.

Police say always to use caution and be aware of personal safety.

They also remind the public that sexual offences can be reported to police "no matter how long ago it happened."

"Our duty is to bring an appropriate resolution to the case by conducting a professional and thorough investigation while at the same time providing you with necessary information, resources and support," OPP stated in a release on the matter.

Sexual assaults can be reported to the OPP by calling 1-888-310-1122 or 911 in an emergency.