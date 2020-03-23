BARRIE -- An Orillia man is facing multiple charges after police allege he assaulted officers and escaped custody.

According to Orillia OPP, the accused struggled with police while they attempted to place him under arrest on Peter Street on Monday.

Police say he ran from the officers and climbed onto the roof of a plaza to escape.

Officers talked him down with the help of the Canine Unit andmembers of the Orillia Fire Department.

The 30-year-old man faces half a dozen offences, including assaulting an officer, resisting arrest and breach of probation.

He is being held for a bail hearing on Tuesday.