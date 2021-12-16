Orillia Man, 18, accused in home invasion, sexual assault facing more charges

Orillia OPP have laid more charges against a man accused of multiple break and enters, one of which involved a sexual assault of a woman in her home.

Provincial police say the accused has been tied to two more incidents that occurred in Orillia at the beginning of December.

OPP say the suspect attempted to break into a home on Barrie Road on Dec. 1 and trespassed at a Dunn Avenue home the following day.

Police arrested an 18-year-old Orillia man on Saturday accused of the home invasion and assault earlier this month..

At the time, police believed that the suspect was tied to additional break-in attempts.

The suspect has been charged with voyeurism stemming from the original sexual assault investigation.

He has also been charged with trespassing and breaking and entering a dwelling.