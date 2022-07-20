Orillia looks to toughen penalties for leaving pets in a hot car

With a sizzling summer in the forecast, the City of Orillia is looking to toughen penalties for leaving a pet in a hot car.

The City reports that over the past decade, it received, on average, nine complaints per year about dogs left in vehicles during warmer weather.

According to the OSPCA, a parked car can reach deadly temperatures even while parked in the shade with slightly open windows.

"Dogs have a limited ability to sweat, so even a short time in a hot environment can be life-threatening. A dog's normal body temperature is about 39C, and a temperature of 41C can be withstood only for a very short time before irreparable brain damage or even death can occur," the animal organization stated in a release.

On Monday evening, council agreed to make changes to the current municipal code, including a significant increase in fines.

Orillia city staff recommended increasing the maximum fine set by a court from $5,000 to $25,000 for a first offence and no more than $50,000 for a second.

In April, the City took over animal control enforcement services from the OSPCA, while the organization continues to provide animal shelter services.

The decision is expected to be ratified at the next city council meeting on Thursday.

Barrie, Midland, New Tecumseth, Ramara and Oro-Medonte do not have animal control bylaw provisions.