Orillia lifts 12-year ban on ice cream trucks

After more than a decade, the City of Orillia will once again allow ice cream trucks on city streets.

On Monday, city council approved a motion to allow the trucks if they have a proper business licence and follow restrictions in the bylaw.

"They have to have certain insurance, they have to pass a criminal background check, they can only operate in daylight conditions, they can only operate in certain areas, and we are looking forward to having people get ice cream from a truck," said Mayor Don McIssac.

Some councillors voiced concerns over children's safety, but now that the motion has passed, city staff say the sweet treat trucks could be in operation before the end of the week.

Councillor Ralph Cipolla worked on the proposal to ban the trucks 12 years ago.

"I thought people would realize that the safety of our children is more important," noted Cipolla, whose five-year-old nephew died after being hit by a vehicle while running for an ice cream truck in the '60s in Oshawa.

"I'm very disappointed that it went this way, and I will continue to protect our children and our grandchildren to keep them safe," he added.

Once the treat trucks hit residential streets, the City plans to monitor for potential changes to roadside safety over the next few months.