The way you pay for parking on the streets of Orillia is going digital. The city is introducing the option to pay for parking with a free Passport Parking mobile app.

Officials say the parking app will make it easier for residents and visitors to pay for metered spaces around the city. In addition to paying for parking, the app can also extend parking sessions remotely and send reminders when the meter is going to run out.

“With an automatic reminder of time running short and the ability to top-up from wherever you are, no one should ever have to receive a ticket for an expired meter,” said Orillia Mayor Steve Clarke.

The new parking app will be available for approximately 700 spaces within the Sunshine City, and officials say it’s a step in the right direction.