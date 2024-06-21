Orillia is hosting its annual Christmas in June festival

The long-held tradition of Christmas in June will take place at the Port of Orillia.

Christmas in June has been a staple in Orillia since the 1980s. It takes place each year on Saturday, the closest to June 25.

It is one of the most popular boater events of the year, with hundreds arriving at the Port to partake in holiday fun without the chilly weather.

This year, the celebration is extending into downtown Orillia with a sidewalk sale and plenty of Santa-themed fun, including activities for kids at the Orillia Public Library and an Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt.

At the Port, a Christmas market will be held along the boardwalk from noon to 7 p.m., featuring over twenty eclectic vendors. In the waterfront gazebo, ‘DJ Santa Steve’ will spin tunes to keep holiday spirits high from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Christmas in June always hosts the famous decorated boat contest, and this year, the competition is expected to be fierce, with more than 200 boats expected to be in attendance. The gates to the Port docks will be open between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to allow the public to stroll and view the entries.

The decorated boat contest is open to guests of the Port of Orillia only. Still, the public attending as spectators are welcome to join the fun by donning Christmas-themed clothing or accessories.

A full schedule of events for Christmas in June is available and anyone interested in booking a last-minute boat slip can contact the Port of Orillia at 705-326-6314.