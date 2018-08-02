The manhunt is over for the 17 year old wanted in connection with the death of a 25 year old man that occurred near a Tim Horton's in Orillia on Monday. The 17 year old cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Police say he was arrested in Toronto around 8 tonight. He will appear in Bail Court tomorrow. A 20 year old has already been arrested for accessory after the fact to murder. He will also appear in Bail Court tomorrow. Police say 25 year old Jordan Carter Bonfield died early on Monday morning following a dispute on a trail.