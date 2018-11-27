

A campaign is underway at Orillia’s Soldiers' Memorial Hospital to help with an unusual shortage.

The hospital is in dire need of wheelchairs and is hoping the community can help.

“We don’t get money from the ministry, so we do need to reach out to our community partners,” said Katie Simpson-Adams.

November 27 is ‘Giving Tuesday,’ a day dedicated to giving back, and hospital officials hope that in the spirit of the giving movement, new wheels will be rolled in for patients.

“Last Thursday we started the campaign, and so far we’ve raised a total of $8,000,” said Mark Riczu, Executive Director, OSMH Foundation.

Subaru of Orillia has promised to match every donation made to the OSMH Foundation’s wheelchair campaign until the end of the month. Hospital officials say a new wheelchair carries a price tag of $500, and they hope to raise enough funds to purchase 20 new chairs.

To donate the wheelchair campaign click here.