Orillia Legionnaires' outbreak impacts popular annual hockey tournament

The organizers of an annual Orillia hockey tournament are returning to their contingency plan after its host arena was closed this week.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and the City of Orillia announced the closure of its Rotary Place twin pad arena in a joint press conference Tuesday after water testing traced the outbreak back to the Orillia Rotary Place cooling tower.

The move forced the Jim Wilson Winter Classic hockey tournament organizers to fall back on their contingency plan after all, with the tournament being in question over the last month.

"On Oct. 7, the city told us they would be removing the ice from both arenas after a malfunction with the heat exchange, so that put us against the clock," said Steve Fagan, Orillia Minor Hockey Association President. "The biggest issue that we had was just recruiting teams and local organizations in the York Simcoe minor hockey league knowing that we had no ice."

Fagan said the tournament lost 17 teams this year due to uncertainty if it would be going ahead. While the city fixed the malfunction, he said this week's announcement blindsided organizers.

"It was quite frustrating and unfortunate that public health in particular and the City of Orillia wasn't forthcoming," he added. "We were given a slight heads-up the previous night, but we wish we had more time."

Organizers created a backup plan in October, with Brain Orser Arena to hold some games. Arenas in Coldwater and the Rama First Nation will also aid in hosting games for organizers.

"I don't know if just because I've been around Midland minor hockey for 17 years, but I knew Orillia would be able to pull this out, and they did," said Monika Hopkins, Manager of the Midland U18 Minor Hockey Centennials. "This is an important tournament for us to play here, as we only get four per season."

Over 800 people are expected to arrive in the city this weekend, boosting local restaurants and hotels.

Nearby Horseshoe Resort expects roughly 128 nightly bookings alone from the tournament.