Orillia foundry fined $90,000 for workplace accident

An Orillia foundry was fined $90,000 for a workplace accident that seriously injured an employee.

In October 2021, Kubota Materials Canada Corporation on Commerce Road was accused of failing to ensure a machine was equipped with a guard or other device to prevent access to exposed moving parts.

A report states a worker was operating a Sieving Classifier, a machine used to refine a powdered substance, when the worker noticed it was blocked, as the collection bucket below the rotary valve was not filling with the material.

It notes the worker attempted to manually clear the blockage at the bottom of the machine, becoming exposed to moving parts, which should have had a guard. The incident left the worker with serious injuries.

Kubota Materials Canada pleaded guilty on January 19 of this year and was fined $90,000.

The court also imposed a 25 per cent victim surcharge, a requirement of the Provincial Offences Act.

The surcharge is credited to a special provincial government fund to assist victims of crime.