Barrie

Orillia firefighters work together to avoid a stinky situation

Two Orillia firefighters worked together to free a skunk trapped in a plastic jar on Thurs. Sept 28, 2023 (Courtesy: Bud Adams). Two Orillia firefighters worked together to free a skunk trapped in a plastic jar on Thurs. Sept 28, 2023 (Courtesy: Bud Adams).

Firefighters in the Sunshine City managed to avoid a stinky situation with some quick-thinking and solid teamwork.

On Thursday morning, firefighters were surprised by an unplanned visitor. When they looked outside, they were greeted by none other than a skunk who was in distress.

It had somehow ended up with a plastic jar covering its head.

Thankfully, the skunk showed up at the right place for help. After partially covering the skunk in a blanket, two firefighters worked together to pull the skunk free from the jar.

As a sign of gratitude to the first responders, the skunk quickly scurried away with no spraying reported.

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News