Orillia firefighters work together to avoid a stinky situation

Firefighters in the Sunshine City managed to avoid a stinky situation with some quick-thinking and solid teamwork.

On Thursday morning, firefighters were surprised by an unplanned visitor. When they looked outside, they were greeted by none other than a skunk who was in distress.

It had somehow ended up with a plastic jar covering its head.

Orillia Firefighters rescue a skunk.

A skunk found itself in the unfortunate circumstance of having its head stuck in a plastic food container. Luckily, the skunk happened to be outside the Orillia Fire station. The firefighters rescued the poor guy, who happily scurried away. pic.twitter.com/TsWPTROTFS — Orillia Fire (@OrilliaFire) September 28, 2023

Thankfully, the skunk showed up at the right place for help. After partially covering the skunk in a blanket, two firefighters worked together to pull the skunk free from the jar.

As a sign of gratitude to the first responders, the skunk quickly scurried away with no spraying reported.