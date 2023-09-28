Orillia firefighters work together to avoid a stinky situation
Firefighters in the Sunshine City managed to avoid a stinky situation with some quick-thinking and solid teamwork.
On Thursday morning, firefighters were surprised by an unplanned visitor. When they looked outside, they were greeted by none other than a skunk who was in distress.
It had somehow ended up with a plastic jar covering its head.
Thankfully, the skunk showed up at the right place for help. After partially covering the skunk in a blanket, two firefighters worked together to pull the skunk free from the jar.
As a sign of gratitude to the first responders, the skunk quickly scurried away with no spraying reported.
