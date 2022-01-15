Orillia fire crews battling blaze at High Street home

With frigid temperatures in the air, fire crews in Orillia spent Saturday evening battling a significant house fire.

Officials with Orillia Fire first posted about the incident on social media shortly after 8 p.m. They were called to a residence on High Street. While significant in size, thankfully, no injuries were reported.

@OrilliaFire, paramedics and OPP on scene of a house fire. High street is closed between Bond Street and James Street. Please avoid the area. — Orillia Fire (@OrilliaFire) January 16, 2022

As crews battled the blaze, road restrictions were put in place, with cars having no access to High Street between Bond Street and James Street.

There is no word at this point on a cause or damage estimate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.