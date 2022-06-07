Orillia duo on e-bikes in possession of drugs, pellet gun, stun gun: OPP

Police say officers seized a pellet gun, stun gun and suspected fentanyl and cocaine after stopping two Orillia men riding "in an unsafe manner" on e-bikes.

They say the men, aged 35 and 38, were also not wearing safety equipment properly.

Provincial police say both men were found to be suspended drivers, and one had an outstanding warrant.

The pair were arrested and charged with multiple offences.

Police remind e-bike operators they are responsible for following the road rules and educating themselves on the Ministry of Transportation regulations for the vehicle.

Operators of an e-bike must be 16 or older, wear an approved bicycle or motorcycle helmet, have the e-bike in good working order, and obey the same rules as other cyclists.