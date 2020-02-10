BARRIE -- Business owners in downtown Orillia are fed up with a troubling trend that they say needs to stop.

"We had our window smashed in a few years back," claimed store owner and city councillor Ralph Cipolla.

The Downtown Orillia Management Board (DOMB) set up a meeting with the OPP and city councillors to discuss and develop a plan for dedicated police foot patrols in the area.

Merchants believe the issues could be resolved with a higher police presence monitoring the city's downtown core.

''We have just noticed some more undesirable behaviour here and there, and it's nice to kind of nip that in the bud to make sure everyone feels welcome downtown," explained DOMB manager Lisa Thomson-Roop.

Some retailers upgraded security measures to help employees feel safe, including surveillance cameras and panic buttons.