BARRIE -- On Friday evening, the City of Orillia declared a state of emergency in response to COVID-19.

"This is indeed an unprecedented time that most of us never have experienced in our lifetime. Declaring a state of emergency is not done to incite panic, but to demonstrate how necessary meaningful action by everyone is. It also allows our city to dedicate more resources and be in a better position to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 virus," said Mayor Clarke.

In addition to declaring a state of emergency, several other measures were put in place to help during the pandemic, including the following:

An emergency fund of $100,000 is to be distributed to critical service providers on an 'as-needed basis'.

Orillia transit fees have been waived until further notice.

Tax penalties are waived through to June 30, 2020 (this includes both residential and businesses)

Water and sewer penalties are waived through to June 30, 2020 (this includes both residential and businesses)

Parking fees are waived until April 30, 2020

As details about these new measures are finalized, information will be made available on the City of Orillia's website.