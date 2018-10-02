

CTV Barrie





Orillia city council has decided to move ahead with a controversial proposal to relocate a sewage pumping station on Monday.

Council voted in favour of building the new station on the east side of Cedar Island Road. The existing station on Elgin Street will then be closed.

The new pumping station will include an interior diesel generator and an emergency storage holding tank.

Several residents had expressed their opposition to relocating the station to Cedar Island Road, saying it would be too close to a creek, the waterfront and Lightfoot trail.

The move is part of a bigger plan for the city to improve infrastructure.

The matter will now go ahead for an environmental study report, which should be published and available for public comment in mid-January.