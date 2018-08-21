

CTV Barrie





The city of Orillia is moving ahead with an ambitious plan to redevelop its waterfront.

Councillors have approved a plan that would transform a plaza on Front Street.

The city owns the plaza and will now seek proposals from developers who wish to purchase it to build a commercial and residential development.

“The Economic Development Department is receiving significant interest in this property because of its strategic location between the downtown and waterfront,” said Laura Thompson, Manager of Real Estate and Commercial Development. “We anticipate that the development of these lands will be a catalyst for development on surrounding lands in the waterfront area.”

City officials hope to sell the land to a developer next year.