Orillia considers controversial homelessness bylaw banning tents and encampments

The City of Orillia is considering the ratification of a homelessness bylaw that would prohibit the use of tents and encampments on city-owned or leased properties, except those authorized by the City Council.

While the bylaw also includes provisions to allocate funds for protective vests for the city's crisis workers, advocates argue that these changes may cause more harm than good.

"If they are asking people to leave public properties with their tents, there's nowhere for them to go," said The Lighthouse Executive Director Linda Goodall.

The Lighthouse, Orillia's homeless shelter, plays a critical role in providing temporary refuge for those in need. However, the shelter is already operating at maximum capacity, and Goodall feels this would effectively ban homelessness in the city.

"They're not criminals, right? They just don't have a home, so more fear that goes into our community about those living in tents, also creates a stir, so it's difficult," she added.

Stephen Lea has lived at The Lighthouse for about a month and said he dreams of living in a bachelor unit someday - a place with privacy - but the available units in the area are priced well above his means.

According to regional housing support services provided by Empower Simcoe, rental rates exceed $1,000.

"You take away hope to be able to move on in your life; without money it seems there's no hope," Lea said.

The controversy surrounding Orillia's proposed bylaw is similar to a motion recently halted by the City of Barrie, which sparked protests by advocacy groups.

The City of Orillia has initiated roundtable discussions with community partners to address the issue of homelessness. Goodall, who is part of these discussions, acknowledges the importance of these efforts but feels they have primarily focused on existing initiatives.

She hopes that more comprehensive and proactive solutions will be developed in the future to address sustainable change.